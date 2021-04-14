Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.99 million and $13,851.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00061427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00634849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00036488 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

