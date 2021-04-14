Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,507 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.02. 11,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13. Guardant Health has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,424 shares of company stock worth $170,654,414. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

