Ormat Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,108% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,073,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,152,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 30,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

