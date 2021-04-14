Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.55. 338,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

