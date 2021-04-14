Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.85. 90,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.14. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.