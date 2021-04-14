Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $116,363.17 and $1,123.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00060759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00633645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

