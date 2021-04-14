FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 149,306 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,306 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. 53,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

