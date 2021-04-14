$0.79 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 227,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

