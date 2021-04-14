Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $11.51 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,590 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,349,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 23,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $29.74.

