Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 30,263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 311,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,183. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48.

