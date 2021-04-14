West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.39. 514,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

