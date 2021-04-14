iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 721,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,306,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

