Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,913 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $806.45. 6,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,064. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.00 and a 52-week high of $810.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $736.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

