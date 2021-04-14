Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given a $40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) received a $40.00 target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE WFC traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. 1,780,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,062,977. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

