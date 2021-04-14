Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.27 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.70. 2,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $267.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.