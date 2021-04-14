HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 81,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 128,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 282,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 317,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. 271,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

