Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.71. The company had a trading volume of 132,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day moving average is $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

