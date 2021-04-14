Zacks: Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.88. The company had a trading volume of 204,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.16. The company has a market cap of $391.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.