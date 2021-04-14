Short Interest in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Rises By 990.2%

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 990.2% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

NYSE MHE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

