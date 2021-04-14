Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Short Interest Up 1,025.0% in March

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Axion Power International stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,710. Axion Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Axion Power International alerts:

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.