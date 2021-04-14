Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $9.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 422,552 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

