Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $12.38. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 18,574 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.