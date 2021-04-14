Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.36

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.36 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 69.06 ($0.90). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 143,891 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £53.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.23.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

