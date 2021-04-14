Atlas Brown Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,791,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

