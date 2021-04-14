Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 48,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,873.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

