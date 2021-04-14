Critical Contrast: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) versus ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 3.69 $73.39 million $2.25 11.51 Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 4.30 $23.77 million $1.80 13.19

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ConnectOne Bancorp and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Business First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Business First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.84%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Business First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 21.17% 9.63% 1.13% Business First Bancshares 14.98% 8.71% 0.94%

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Business First Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers insurance and annuities, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of 16 banking offices in Bergen County, 5 banking offices in Union County, 2 banking offices in Morris County, 1 office Essex County, 1 office in Hudson County, 1 office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, 1 office in the borough of Manhattan, 1 office in Nassau County, and 1 office in Astoria, as well as 7 branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, debit and credit cards, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates approximately 42 full-service banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

