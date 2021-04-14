Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Position Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 1,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,933. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.