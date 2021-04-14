Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $547.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,003. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.67 and a 200-day moving average of $523.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Macquarie increased their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

