Bob’s Repair (BOB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,395.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $39,395.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00060440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00635014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036707 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.