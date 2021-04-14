SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Up 14.9% This Week

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. SWYFT has a total market cap of $29,517.57 and approximately $8,327.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00060440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00635014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036707 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

