Private Capital Management LLC Sells 21,132 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises 6.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 803,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,904. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

