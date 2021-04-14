Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,155,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377,113 shares during the quarter. Information Services Group comprises 10.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 12.72% of Information Services Group worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of III. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 8,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,901. The company has a market cap of $215.38 million, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

