Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

AWAY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 14,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,498. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $34.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

