iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,525,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

