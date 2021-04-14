TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.09 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,730. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

