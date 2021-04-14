Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 153,643 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,939. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

