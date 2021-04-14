Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,806. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.