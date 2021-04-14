Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 306 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,017 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 17.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.9% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,167. The company has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.21 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

