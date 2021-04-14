West Oak Capital LLC Sells 386 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.20. 10,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,482. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

