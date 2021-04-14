Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,591 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $264,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.93 on Wednesday, hitting $509.93. 42,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.21 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

