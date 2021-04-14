Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,093. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

