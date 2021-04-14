Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Raised by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,901,000 after buying an additional 926,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. 5,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,375. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

