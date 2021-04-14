Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 15,842 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fortive were worth $19,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,955,000 after buying an additional 244,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,621. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

