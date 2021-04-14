Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $29.53 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises approximately 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.31% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $29,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,346. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

