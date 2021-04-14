Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 4,329 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $41,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,255. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $134.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

