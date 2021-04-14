Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 9,561 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

