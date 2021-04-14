Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.96

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.96 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61). Devro shares last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.53), with a volume of 393,197 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £325.55 million and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Devro’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Lesley Jackson acquired 13,099 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

