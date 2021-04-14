Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 1.7%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 145,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 617,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

About Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

