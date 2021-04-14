Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 9.9% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. 1,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 296,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

