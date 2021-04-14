Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.59

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 7948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several research firms have commented on CEQP. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

